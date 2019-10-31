Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Strong Series Closer

Game seven of the World Series paced Fox to massive ratings. The network did a 5.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 23 share. In second was NBC with its Chicago shows at 1.1/5.

The World Series decider took up all of Fox’s prime. The Nationals topped the Astros for the MLB championship. Game six scored a 3.6 and game five a 2.4.

NBC had Chicago Med at a flat 1.2 and Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. at 1.1. Fire was down a tenth and P.D. was flat.

CBS did a 0.8/3 and ABC a 0.7/3.

CBS had Survivor down 15% for a 1.1. SEAL Team got a level 0.7 and SWAT slid 17% to 0.5.

On ABC, it was The Goldbergs at 0.9 and Schooled at 0.7, both flat. Modern Family did a flat 1.0 and Single Parents went up 17% to 0.7, before Stumptown lost 17% for a 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. It was 0.4s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, El Final Del Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos on Telemundo. The first two were flat and El Senor shed a tenth of a point.

Univision had 0.4s for La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cuna de Lobos, before El Dragon scored a 0.3. All three were flat with last week.

The CW averaged a 0.2/1. Riverdale got a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1. Both lost a tenth of a point.