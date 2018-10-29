Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Strong Series

Fox won the Sunday ratings race, as baseball’s best--the World Series finale, Red Sox versus Dodgers--led Fox to the win. Fox had a 4.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. NBC did a 3.2/12 thanks to Sunday Night Football.

Fox had an NFL overrun, then The OT at 6.4. The World Series, starting at 8 p.m. and going beyond prime, did a 3.9.

NBC’s Football Night in America fell 32% to 1.3 and the pre-game was off 11% for a 3.1, then the game, Saints versus Vikings, fell 13% to 4.0.

CBS rated a 0.7/3 and ABC a 0.6/2. Telemundo scored a 0.5/2, Univision a 0.4/1 and The CW a 0.3/1.

On CBS, 60 Minutes did a 0.8, down 70% from last week’s NFL-added program, and God Friended Me fell 46% to 0.7. NCIS: Los Angeles slipped 27% to 0.8 and Madam Secretary dropped 14% to 0.6.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos did a flat 0.8 and Dancing with the Stars: Junior dropped 13% to 0.7. Shark Tank was off 25% to 0.6 and The Alec Baldwin Show slid 25% to 0.3.

The CW had Supergirl at a flat 0.4 and Charmed down a tenth at 0.3.