Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Strong ‘Last Man Standing’

Fox had top score in Thursday prime, comedy Last Man Standing leading the way to a 0.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That squeaked by the 0.6/3s put up by ABC and CBS.

Two episodes of Last Man Standing got a flat 0.8 and Deputy dropped 14% to 0.6.

On ABC, comedy reruns led into special The Last Days of Richard Pryor at 0.6.

On CBS, Young Sheldon did a 1.0 and The Unicorn a 0.6, both comedies flat. Mom lost 13% for a 0.7. Carol’s Second Act was a 0.6 and Evil scored a 0.5, those two flat.

NBC and Univision both posted a 0.5/3. On NBC it was Superstore at 0.6 and The Good Place at 0.5. Will & Grace got a 0.4 and Perfect Harmony a 0.3. All four comedies lost a tenth of a point. Law & Order: SVU posted a flat 0.6.

On Univision, Ringo fell 17% to 0.5. Amor Eterno lost 33% for a 0.4 and El Dragon dropped 20% for a 0.5.

Telemundo tallied a 0.3/2. Decisiones did a 0.2 and La Dona a 0.3, then El Senor de los Cielos a 0.4. All three were flat.

The CW put up a 0.2/1. Supernatural got a flat 0.3 and Legacies lost a tenth for a 0.2.