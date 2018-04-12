Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Strong ‘Empire’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, as Empire led the net to a 1.6 score in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. Next up was CBS at 1.1/5.

Empire did a 1.8, a tenth of a point better than a week ago, and Star scored a flat 1.3.

For CBS, Survivor lost 6% for a 1.5, SEAL Team did a flat 1.0 and Criminal Minds dropped 10% to 0.9.

ABC and NBC both rated a 1.0/4. On ABC, The Goldbergs decreased 8% to 1.2 and Alex, Inc. tallied a flat 0.9. Modern Family was good for a 1.4 and American Housewife a 1.1, then Designated Survivor a 0.6. All three were down a tenth of a point.

On NBC, The Blacklist slipped 8% to 0.8 and Law & Order: SVU fell 21% to 1.1, before Chicago P.D. dropped 15% to 1.1.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1, with Harry Potter: A History of Magic at 0.3.