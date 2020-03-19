Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Rising ‘Singer’

Fox was the big winner in Wednesday prime, The Masked Singer leading the network to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second was NBC and its Chicago shows at 1.3/6.

The Masked Singer shot up 16% to 2.2 and Lego Masters went up 9% to 1.2.

Ratings are up on broadcast television with people staying home amidst the coronavirus concern.

On NBC, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire got 1.3s and Chicago P.D. a 1.2. Med went up 30%, Fire grew 18% and P.D. expanded 20%.

CBS got a 1.0/5 and ABC a 0.7/3. CBS had Survivor up 15% to 1.5, SEAL Team at 0.8 and SWAT at 0.6, the latter two flat.

ABC had The Goldbergs up 38% at 1.1, Schooled up 14% for a 0.8, Modern Family up 29% for a 0.9 and American Housewife returning at 0.6, after closing down last season at 0.7. Stumptown grew 25% to 0.5.

Univision did a 0.6/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Ringo up 40% at 0.7, Amor Eterno up 20% at 0.6 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad at a flat 0.4.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos up 25% at 0.5, La Dona down 25% at 0.3 and Operacion Pacifico at a flat 0.3.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with repeats.