Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Mostly Steady ‘Singer’

Fox was the winner in Wednesday prime, with The Masked Singer leading the way to a noisy 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That got by the 1.3/6 that NBC rated.

The Masked Singer dropped 5% to 2.1 and Lego Masters posted a flat 1.2.

On NBC it was Chicago Med up a tenth at 1.4, Chicago Fire at a flat 1.3 and Chicago P.D. at a level 1.2

CBS posted a 1.0/4 and ABC a 0.6/3. CBS had Survivor up 7% at 1.6 and SEAL Team down 13% to 0.7. SWAT slid 17% to 0.5.

On ABC it was The Goldbergs down 18% to 0.9 and Schooled fell 25% to 0.6. A Modern Family repeat led into American Housewife at a flat 0.6. The Stumptown finale scored a level 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe at 0.6, up 50% from its last airing late last year, and Amor Eterno at a 0.6 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad at 0.4, those two flat.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.5 and La Dona up 33% to 0.4. Operacion Pacifico got a flat 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with reruns.