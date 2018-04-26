Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Hearty ‘Empire’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, as Empire led the net to a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that CBS put up.

Empire did a 1.6 and Star a 1.2, both shows down a tenth of a point from last week.

On CBS, Survivor rated a flat 1.6 and SEAL Team dropped 20% to 0.8, then the third season premiere of Code Black, a medical drama with Marcia Gay Harden and Rob Lowe, scored a 0.7.

NBC was at 0.7/3. TheBlacklist scored a flat 0.8 and was followed by repeats of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.

ABC did a 0.6/3. After a Goldbergs repeat, Alex, Inc. rated a 0.7 and was followed by a Modern Family repeat, before a second Alex, Inc. was good for a 0.6. Last week’s Alex, Inc. rated a 0.6. Drama Designated Survivor slipped 17% to 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.4/2, with Riverdale at 0.4 and The Originals at 0.4. Both shows were flat.