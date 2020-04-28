Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Hearty ‘9-1-1’

Fox got the top score in Monday ratings, with 9-1-1 pacing the net to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by NBC’s 0.8.4.

9-1-1 got a 1.2 and the Prodigal Son finale a 0.7, both level with last week.

On NBC, two hours of The Voice fell 33% to 0.9 and Songland dropped 25% to 0.6.

Next was Univision at 0.6/3. Te Doy La Vida scored a level 0.5 and Amor Eterno went up 17% to 0.7. The premiere of Como Tu No Hay 2 posted a 0.6.

ABC got a 0.5/3 and CBS a 0.4/2. ABC had The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart at a 0.6 from 8 to 10. The Baker and the Beauty got a 0.5. Both were flat.

CBS had repeats of comedies, All Rise and Bull.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2. Cennet got a 0.4, as did the season finale for La Dona, both up a tenth from last week. A La Reina del Sur 2 special did a 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Roswell, New Mexico both got a 0.2, Whose Line flat and Roswell up a tenth.