Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Football

Fox had the top spot in Sunday prime ratings, riding an NFL pre-season game to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was CBS at 0.7/4.

Fox had comedy reruns leading into Seahawks-Vikings at 1.1.

CBS had 60 Minutes up 80% from last week at 0.9 and Big Brother up 8% at 1.3. Two episodes of Instinct got a 0.5 and 0.3, a little better than last week’s 0.4 and 0.3. That series concludes this season.

ABC scored a 0.6/3 and NBC a 0.4/2. On ABC, an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat led into Celebrity Family Feud at a level 0.8. $100,000 Pyramid did a 0.6 and To Tell the Truth a 0.5, both down a tenth of a point

NBC had repeats of America’s Got Talent and Bring the Funny.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2 and Univision a 0.2/1.

The CW rated a 0.1/1 with repeats.