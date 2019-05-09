Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Empire’ Season Finale

Fox got top spot in Wednesday ratings, the Empire season finale leading the network to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 1.0/4s that both CBS and NBC rated.

Empire got a 1.2 and the Star finale a 1.0, both up a tenth of a point from last week.

CBS had Survivor at a flat 1.4, before The Amazing Race scored a 0.8 and SEAL Team a 0.6, those two down a tenth. Survivor concludes May 15.

NBC had Chicago Med at a level 1.0, Chicago Fire down 9% at 1.0 and Chicago P.D. off 10% at 0.9.

ABC scored a 0.8/4. Its comedies showed their season finales, including The Goldbergs ticking up 10% at 1.1 and Schooled north 13% at 0.9. The Modern Family closer did a 1.0 and Single Parents a 0.7, both flat. Whiskey Cavalier grew 25% for a 0.5.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2, with La Reina del Sur at 0.6, down a tenth from last week.

Univision got a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. Riverdale and Jane the Virgin rated a 0.3, both up a tenth of a point.