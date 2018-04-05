Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Empire’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, with Empire, despite being down, still leading the way to a best-in-class 1.5 score in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.1/5 put up by CBS.

Empire lost 15% from last week for a 1.7 and Star slipped 13% to 1.3.

On CBS, Survivor was off 6% for a 1.6 and was followed by an NCIS repeat. Criminal Minds decreased 9% for a 1.0.

ABC was at 1.0/4. The Goldbergs was down 7% for a 1.3 and Alex, Inc. dropped 18% from its premiere at 0.9. Modern Family went up 7% for a 1.5 and American Housewife lost a tenth for a 1.2. Drama Designated Survivor scored a flat 0.7.

NBC did a 0.8/3. The Blacklist scored a flat 0.9 and was followed by repeats of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW weighed in at 0.2/1. A Riverdale repeat led into Life Sentence, which was up a tenth of a point at 0.2.