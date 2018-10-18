Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Emphatic ‘Empire,' 'Star'

Fox won the Wednesday ratings derby, riding Empire to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.2/5 put up by NBC.

Empire rated a 1.6 and Star a 1.2. Both shows grew a tenth of a point from last week.

ABC and CBS both scored a 1.0/4. Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1.

NBC had Chicago Med down 8% at 1.2 and Chicago Fire at a flat 1.3, then Chicago P.D. at a level 1.2.

On ABC, The Goldbergs fell 15% to 1.1 and American Housewife rated a flat 1.0. Modern Family dropped 7% to 1.3 and Single Parents did a flat 1.0, then A Million Little Things a 0.8, also flat with last week.

On CBS, Survivor scored a 1.4 and SEAL Team a 0.8, then Criminal Minds a 0.7. All three shows dropped a tenth of a point.

The CW had Riverdale down 20% at 0.4 and All American at a flat 0.2.