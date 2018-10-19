Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Broncos-Cardinals

Fox won the Thursday ratings race, as Thursday Night Football led the net to a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. The game featured the Broncos versus the Cardinals. Last week’s game, Eagles-Giants, scored a 3.4.

CBS got second with a 1/2/5. NBC did a 0.9/4 and ABC a 0.8/3.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2. The CW and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory lost 9% for a 2.0 and Young Sheldon slipped 6% to a 1.7. Mom did a 1.3, Murphy Brown a 0.9 and SWAT a 0.7. All three lost a tenth of a point from last week.

On NBC, Superstore and The Good Place were both a flat 0.8. Will and Grace climbed 13% to 0.9 and I Feel Bad was a flat 0.6. Law & Order: SVU grew 11% to 1.0.

ABC was at 0.8/3. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown did a 1.1, up a tick from last year’s 1.0, and Toy Story of Terror a 0.8. Station 19 dropped 38% to a 0.8 without its Grey’s Anatomy lead in, and How to Get Away With Murder slid 13% to 0.7.

On The CW, Supernatural scored a flat 0.5 before a Charmed repeat.