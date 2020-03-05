Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Booming ‘Singer’

Fox had the winning score in Wednesday ratings, with The Masked Singer pacing the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat NBC’s 1.1/6.

The Masked Singer ticked up 6% to 1.8 and Lego Masters was a flat 1.0.

On NBC it was Chicago night. Chicago Med fell 17% to 1.0 and Chicago Fire dropped 8% to 1.1, then Chicago P.D. lost 17% for a 1.0.

CBS got a 0.8/4. Survivor rated a level 1.4 and SEAL Team got a flat 0.6, then SWAT slid 29% to 0.5.

ABC tallied a 0.6.3. Two-hour special Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda did a 0.7 and 0.8, before Stumptown scored a flat 0.4.

Univision did a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Ringo at a flat 0.5 and two hours of Amor Eterno at 0.6 and 0.5, after last week’s 0.6.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and La Dona at 0.3, then Operacion Pacifico at 0.3. All three were flat.

The CW got a 0.2/1. Riverdale posted a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1. Both dramas were flat.