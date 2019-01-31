Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Booming ‘Masked Singer’

Fox won big in Wednesday ratings, riding red-hot The Masked Singer to a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. ABC got second with a 0.9/4.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back grew 9% to 1.2 on Fox, and The Masked Singer climbed 13% to 2.6.

On ABC, it was The Goldbergs up 8% to 1.3 while Schooled fell 9% to 1.0. Modern Family did a flat 1.2 and Single Parents went up 14% to 0.8, before Match Game shot up 20% to 0.6.

CBS did a 0.8/4. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition went up 9% to 1.2 and was followed by comedy repeats. Criminal Minds did a level 0.8.

NBC got a 0.7/3 with repeats of its Chicago shows.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1. Riverdale did a 0.4 and All American a 0.2, both shows flat.