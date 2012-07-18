Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Tuesday as Cooking Shows Return

Fox won Tuesday with an overall 2.5 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hell's Kitchen was up 14% from its last Tuesday episode three weeks ago and MasterChef was up two tenths to a 2.4.

NBC came in second with a 2.2/6. America's Got Talent was down two tenths to a 2.6 and Love in the Wild was steady at 1.3.

ABC was in third with a 1.2/3. NY Med was even with last week's premiere at 1.2. Trust Us With Your Life drew a 0.9 for its two episodes, both down two tenths from last week's debut. Wipeout was down 7% to a 1.4.

CBS' repeats landed the network in fourth with a 1.0/3.

The CW finished with a 0.3/1. The network aired the first of a second batch of L.A. Complex episodes, which drew a 0.3, on par with its average earlier this summer.