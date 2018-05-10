Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Thanks to ‘Empire’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings derby, Empire leading the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. CBS and NBC tied for second at 1.0/4.

Empire lost 6% for a 1.6, then Star rated a flat 1.2.

On CBS, Survivor rated a 1.5, then SEAL Team a 0.9 and Code Black a 0.7, all three shows flat with last week.

For NBC, The Blacklist fell 13% to a 0.7, then Law & Order: SVU lost 8% for a 1.1 and Chicago P.D. was a level 1.2.

ABC rated a 0.9/4. The Goldbergs did a flat 1.2 and Alex, Inc. decreased 13% to 0.7. Modern Family scored a flat 1.3 and American Housewife went up 22% to 1.1. Designated Survivor slid 17% to 0.5.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW was good for a 0.3/1, with Riverdale at a flat 0.4 and The Originals decreasing 25% to 0.3.