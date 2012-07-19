Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'So You Think You Can Dance' Is Down

Fox won Wednesday with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. So You Think You Can Dance was down 10%.

CBS placed second with a 1.4/4. Big Brother was down three tenths from Sunday, and 30% from last summer's Wednesday premiere for a 1.9.

NBC' America's Got Talent fell 5% to a season-low 1.9. The network finished in third with a 1.3/4.

ABC's Final Witness was up a tenth from last week to a 1.2, giving the network a fourth-place 1.2/4.

The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.