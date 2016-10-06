Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Slipping ‘Empire’

Fox took the primetime ratings crown Wednesday with a 2.5 rating/9 share among adults 18-49, according to overnight numbers. Lethal Weapon slipped 15% to a 1.7, while Empire fell 11% to a 3.3.

ABC followed with a 1.8/6. The Goldbergs dropped a tenth to a 1.8, while Speechless matched last week’s 1.8. Modern Family lost 4% for a 2.2, and black-ish was flat at 1.6. Designated Survivor fell 11% to a 1.6.

CBS came in third with a 1.4/5. Survivor was down 14% to a 1.8, Criminal Minds fell 26% to a 1.4, and Code Black dropped 17% to a 1.0.

NBC finished in fourth with a 1.3/5. Blindspot held even with a 1.3. Law & Order lost 19% and Chicago P.D. 13% to 1.3s.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. Arrow debuted a new season to a 0.7, while Frequency premiered to a 0.4.