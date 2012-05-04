PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins as Shows Rebound From Last Week's Lows

On a night where

many shows rebounded from last week's lows, Fox again won Thursday night with a

3.0 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

While American Idol was steady with last week's 3.9, Touch was up

11% to a 2.1.

CBS

landed in second with a 2.8/8, with its lineup all up from last week's

lows. The Big Bang Theory rose 15% to a 4.6, Person of Interest

was up a tenth to a 2.5 and The Mentalist drew a 2.4, up 14%. Rules

of Engagement was also up two tenths to a 2.7.

ABC

was right behind with a third-place 2.1/6. Missing fell another 15% to its lowest rating so far at a

1.1, while Grey's Anatomy and Scandal were even at 3.2 and 2.1,

respectively.

NBC

finished with a 1.4/4. Community matched last week's 1.4 and 30 Rock

fell two tenths to a 1.4. The Office rebounded from last week's series

low by 9% to a 2.3 and Parks & Recreation did likewise, rising a

tenth to a 1.7. Awake continued to plummet, losing another tenth from

last week's series low for a 0.7.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2. The Vampire Diaries and Secret

Circle were each up a tenth to a 1.1 and 0.6, respectively.