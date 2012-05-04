PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins as Shows Rebound From Last Week's Lows
On a night where
many shows rebounded from last week's lows, Fox again won Thursday night with a
3.0 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
While American Idol was steady with last week's 3.9, Touch was up
11% to a 2.1.
CBS
landed in second with a 2.8/8, with its lineup all up from last week's
lows. The Big Bang Theory rose 15% to a 4.6, Person of Interest
was up a tenth to a 2.5 and The Mentalist drew a 2.4, up 14%. Rules
of Engagement was also up two tenths to a 2.7.
ABC
was right behind with a third-place 2.1/6. Missing fell another 15% to its lowest rating so far at a
1.1, while Grey's Anatomy and Scandal were even at 3.2 and 2.1,
respectively.
NBC
finished with a 1.4/4. Community matched last week's 1.4 and 30 Rock
fell two tenths to a 1.4. The Office rebounded from last week's series
low by 9% to a 2.3 and Parks & Recreation did likewise, rising a
tenth to a 1.7. Awake continued to plummet, losing another tenth from
last week's series low for a 0.7.
The
CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2. The Vampire Diaries and Secret
Circle were each up a tenth to a 1.1 and 0.6, respectively.
