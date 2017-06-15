Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins on Repeats-Rich Night

Fox was the top ratings getter in Wednesday prime, posting a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. On a night featuring lots of repeats, second was NBC at 0.7/3.

Fox’s MasterChef grew 22% to 1.1, while The F Word with Gordon Ramsay did a flat 0.8.

NBC had the finale of Little Big Shots at a flat 1.1 and then The Carmichael Show up 14% at 0.8. Repeats followed.

ABC and CBS tied at 0.6/3. Both were in repeats throughout prime.

The CW, also in repeats, rated a 0.3/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.