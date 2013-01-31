Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'Idol' Stabilizes

Fox's American Idol was steady in its third week,

losing just a tenth from last Wednesday for a 5.4 rating with adults 18-49,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network easily won the night.





CBS was in second with a 1.8/5, airing only the special, Super

Bowl's Greatest Commercials 2013, which was up a tenth from last year to a

2.1. It was also up 15% in total viewers with 9.86 million.





NBC returned its Wednesday lineup from three weeks off to

finish third with a 1.6/5. Whitney was down a tenth to a 1.3 and Guys

With Kids fell 15% to a 1.1. Law & Order: SVU declined 19% to a 1.7 and Chicago Fire was off by 9%

from its last original at a 2.0.





ABC took fourth, airing a mix of repeats and originals to

end with a 1.5/4. Following a Middle repeat, The Neighbors fell

20% to a 1.6, while Suburgatory also struggled without a new Modern

Family as its lead-in, falling 18% to a 1.8.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/2. Arrow was

down two tenths with both 18-49s to a 0.9 and 18-34s to a 0.7. Supernatural was

even with 18-49s at 0.9 and 18-34s at 0.8.