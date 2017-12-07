Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Energized ‘Empire’

Fox was the top ratings earner in Wednesday prime, riding a resurgent Empire to a 1.5 score in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.3/5 put up by CBS.

Empire lifted 13% to 1.8 and Star posted a flat 1.2.

CBS had Survivor at a level 1.8, SEAL Team at a flat 1.1 and Criminal Minds down a tenth of a point at 0.9.

ABC and NBC both did a 1.1/4. ABC had The Goldbergs up 7% at 1.5 and Speechless at a flat 1.1. Modern Family ticked up 6% to 1.7 and American Housewife grew 20% to 1.2. Designated Survivor scored a flat 0.7.

For NBC, A Very Pentatonix Christmas rated a 0.8 (the special previously aired November 27) while Law & Order: SVU dropped 13% to 1.3 and Chicago P.D. lost 8% for a 1.2.

Univision was at 0.5/2 and Telemundo at 0.4/2, both same as last week.

The CW did a 0.4/1. Riverdale rated a 0.5 and Dynasty a 0.2, both shows flat.