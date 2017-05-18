Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Empire’

Fox grabbed ratings honors Wednesday, with an episode of Empire working on its behalf. Fox had a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Empire did a flat 2.1, after Shots Fired scored a flat 0.8.

ABC was next at 1.2/5. The Goldbergs grew 8% to a 1.4 and Speechless went up 20% to 1.2, then ModernFamily climbed 13% to 1.7 and the premiere of Downward Dog did a 1.1. Designated Survivor had a 1.1 too, up a tenth.

NBC had a 1.1/4. The season finale of Blindspot did a flat 0.8, then Law & Order: SVU grew 9% to 1.2 and the season closer of Chicago P.D. climbed 8% to 1.3.

CBS did a 1.0/4. Survivor had a flat 1.7 and two hours of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders did a 0.7, down a tenth of a point from last week.

The CW was at 0.4/1, with Arrow at 0.5, down a tenth of a point, and The 100 at a flat 0.3.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.