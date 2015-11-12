Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins on ‘Empire’

Despite slipping Empire ratings, Fox breezed to the broadcast ratings title Wednesday, scoring a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, with a 9 share. NBC was runner up at a 2.0/6, then ABC with a 1.8/6, CBS at 1.6/5 and CW at 0.8/3.

Rosewood scored a 1.4, down 7% from last week, then Empire a 4.2, down 9%.

On NBC, The Voice belted out a 2.4, then Law & Order: SVU a 2.0, up 33% with the powerful lead-in (it had The Mysteries of Laura leading in last week), and Chicago P.D. a 1.6, up 14%.

On ABC, The Middle scored a 2.0, up 5% from two weeks ago (ABC ran the CMA Awards last Wednesday), then The Goldbergs was a flat 2.1. Modern Family scored a 2.7, flat with its last original airing, and Black-ish’s 1.9 was level with two weeks ago, before Nashville was down 9% at a 1.0.

Over CBS’ way, it was all gains. Survivor posted a 2.1, up 5%, before Criminal Minds did a 1.6, up 14%, and Code Black a 1.3, up 8%.

On The CW, Arrow had a 0.9, down 18%, and Supernatural averaged a 0.7, up 17%.