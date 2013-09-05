Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Demo; NBC Takes Total Viewers on Wednesday

Fox won Wednesday night among the adults 18-49 crowd with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was down 13% from last week.

NBC took second with a 1.6/5, but was first again with overall viewers with 6.5 million. America's Got Talent and Camp were each up a tenth to a 2.3 and 1.0, respectively.

CBS, in third place with a 1.4/4, saw Big Brother rise 5% to a 2.2.

ABC's (1.0/3) The Lookout rose 43% for its season finale to post a 1.0.

The CW aired repeats.