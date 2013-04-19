Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Demo; CBS Repeats First in Total Viewers

On a Thursday night filled with repeats, Fox took the win

with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. American Idol was down 9% from last week to a 2.9 and

Glee declined 8% to post a 2.2.





Despite airing all repeats, CBS averaged the most total

viewers with 9.25 million and came in second in the demo with a 2.3/7.





NBC came in third with a 1.4/4. Hannibal fell 18% in

its third week to a 1.4 at 10 p.m. Earlier, Community rose 8% to a 1.3

and Parks and Recreation, airing back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m., was up

two tenths to a 1.7 for both.





ABC aired only a new Wife Swap, which rose 7% to a

1.5. ABC finished in fourth with a 1.2/3.





The CW returned its Thursday lineup from a few weeks off to

round out the night with a 0.7/2. The Vampire Diaries fell two tenths in

the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 0.9 and dropped three tenths with 18-49s to

a 0.9. Beauty and the Beast was down a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.4 and

even with 18-49s at 0.6.