Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Big With World Series Clincher
The Boston Red Sox's clinching victory in the 2013 World Series drove Fox to the easy win on Thursday, posting an overall 5.4 rating/15 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The Red Sox's 6-1 win, clinching their third championship in the last 10 years, drew a 12.5 overnight household rating, by far the highest of the series and the best since 2011's Game 7. Fox will release official numbers for the game and the entire six-game series later on Thursday.
CBS was in a distant second with a 2.2/6 in the demo. Survivor fell 4% to a series-low 2.3, while Criminal Minds tied its own series-low of 2.4, dropping 11%. CSI also fell to a new series-low, dipping 14% to a 1.8.
ABC's Super Fun Night suffered without a new Modern Family as a lead in, dropping 14% to a 1.8, while Nashville hit a series-low 1.4, falling 13% from last week. Earlier, The Middle was down 5% to a season-low 2.1 and Back in the Game was even with a 1.7. ABC placed third on the night with a 1.8/5.
NBC, which finished in fourth with a 1.2/3, aired only a new Revolution, which was flat with last week's 1.4.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. With 18-49s, Arrow dipped two tenths to a 0.7 and Tomorrow People fell a tenth to a 0.6. With the net's targeted 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.6 and Tomorrow People posted a 0.4.
