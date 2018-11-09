Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as ‘Thursday Night Football’ Grows

Fox won Thursday’s prime derby with Thursday Night Football, Steelers versus Panthers, leading Fox to a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnight ratings, and a 14 share. That easily beat the 1.2/5 that CBS put up.

A blowout for the Pittsburgh squad, Steelers-Panthers took up all of Fox’s prime. The telecast grew 57% from last Thursday’s game, Niners versus Raiders, also a blowout.

CBS had Big Bang Theory up 10% at 2.3 and Young Sheldon grew 6% to 1.8, then Mom ticked up 9% to 1.2 and Murphy Brown was a flat 0.8. SWAT increased 14% to 0.8.

ABC did a 1.1/5, as Grey’s Anatomy rated a 1.6 and Station 19 a 1.0, both up a tenth of a point, before How to Get Away With Murder dropped 13% to 0.7.

NBC was at 0.8/4. Superstore was up 13% at 0.9 and The Good Place north 14% for a 0.8. A rerun of The Voice did a 0.7 before Law & Order: SVU rated a flat 0.9.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1 with Supernatural and Legacies both down a tenth of a point at 0.3.