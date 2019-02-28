Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Draws a Crowd

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, as the finale of The Masked Singer led to a whopping 3.1 in viewers 18-49 for the network, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. In second was NBC at 1.2/5.

The Masked Singer occupied all of Fox’s prime and went up 19% over last week.

It was Chicago night on NBC, as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both did a 1.2, both series down a tenth of a point. Chicago P.D. was off 21% from last week’s crossover episode, at 1.1.

ABC got a 0.9/4 and CBS a 0.8/4.

For ABC, The Goldbergs did a 1.1 and Schooled a 0.9, before Modern Family notched a 1.1 and Single Parents a 0.7, all four comedies flat with last week. The official premiere of Whiskey Cavalier got a 0.7. The show had a soft launch after the Academy Awards Sunday.

On CBS, Survivor lost 6% from last week’s premiere for a 1.5 and two hours of The World’s Best fell 29% for a 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2, both level with last Wednesday.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Riverdale did a 0.3 and All American a 0.2, both shows flat.