Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Another Wednesday as 'SYTYCD' Rises

Fox grabbed the Wednesday win in the ratings with an overall

1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

two-hour So You Think You Can Dance?

grew 6%.

CBS' only new program of the night, Big Brother, was up 8% to a 2.7 and was the highest-rated show of

the night. The network earned an overall 1.8/5.

NBC's full night gave the network an overall 1.7/5. Minute to Win It was up a tenth to a

1.2, while Love in the Wild rebounded a

tenth from last week's series low to a 1.5. America's

Got Talent was steady at 2.4 and won the 9 p.m. hour.

ABC earned an overall 1.2/4, with Primetime Nightline remaining flat at 1.3.

The CW finished with a 0.4/1.