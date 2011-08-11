Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Another Wednesday as 'SYTYCD' Rises
Fox grabbed the Wednesday win in the ratings with an overall
1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The
two-hour So You Think You Can Dance?
grew 6%.
CBS' only new program of the night, Big Brother, was up 8% to a 2.7 and was the highest-rated show of
the night. The network earned an overall 1.8/5.
NBC's full night gave the network an overall 1.7/5. Minute to Win It was up a tenth to a
1.2, while Love in the Wild rebounded a
tenth from last week's series low to a 1.5. America's
Got Talent was steady at 2.4 and won the 9 p.m. hour.
ABC earned an overall 1.2/4, with Primetime Nightline remaining flat at 1.3.
The CW finished with a 0.4/1.
