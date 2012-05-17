PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins Another Wednesday as 'Idol' Up
Fox
took Wednesday night with an overall 4.8 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol was up 9% from
last week.
CBS
landed in second with a 2.7/7. Criminal Minds' two-hour finale drew a
3.6, up 29% from last week and 9% from last year's finale.
ABC
placed third for the evening with a 2.3/6. Suburgatory ended its
first-season run with a series-low 1.8, down 14% from last week. The Middle
was flat at 1.9. Modern Family was down 9% to a 3.9 and Don't Trust
the B---- inApartment23 fell
13% to a 2.0. Revenge was down 9% to a 2.0.
NBC
came in fourth with a 1.3/4. Betty White's Off Their Rockers was down a
tenth to a 1.4, with another new episode up a tenth to a 1.5. Law &
Order:SVU was
even at 1.7.
The
CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. America's Next Top Model was up a
tenth to a 0.5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.