PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins Another Wednesday as 'Idol' Up

Fox

took Wednesday night with an overall 4.8 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol was up 9% from

last week.

CBS

landed in second with a 2.7/7. Criminal Minds' two-hour finale drew a

3.6, up 29% from last week and 9% from last year's finale.

ABC

placed third for the evening with a 2.3/6. Suburgatory ended its

first-season run with a series-low 1.8, down 14% from last week. The Middle

was flat at 1.9. Modern Family was down 9% to a 3.9 and Don't Trust

the B---- inApartment23 fell

13% to a 2.0. Revenge was down 9% to a 2.0.

NBC

came in fourth with a 1.3/4. Betty White's Off Their Rockers was down a

tenth to a 1.4, with another new episode up a tenth to a 1.5. Law &

Order:SVU was

even at 1.7.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. America's Next Top Model was up a

tenth to a 0.5.