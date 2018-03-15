Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘9-1-1’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, riding drama 9-1-1 to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 1.1 that CBS and NBC posted.

CBS, Fox and NBC won last week with a 1.2/5.

On Fox, The X-Files was down 11% to 0.8, while 9-1-1 did a flat 1.6.

NBC rated a 1.1/5, with The Blacklist down 10% at 0.9, before Law & Order: SVU was a flat 1.3, and Chicago P.D. at a level 1.2.

CBS was at 1.1/4, with Survivor posting a flat 1.7, followed a repeat of NCIS. Criminal Minds finished out prime at a flat 0.9.

ABC did a 0.9/4. A double run of comedy Speechless was off 25% at 0.9, and was followed by a Modern Family repeat. A new American Housewife was down 9% for a 1.0. Drama Designated Survivor was up a tenth of a point at 0.7.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1, as drama Riverdale scored a level 0.4 and Life Sentence was down a tenth of a point from its premiere at 0.2.