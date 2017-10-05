Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops Despite ‘Empire’ Drop

Fox was the top scorer in Wednesday (Oct. 4) ratings, putting up a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.3/5 posted by ABC and CBS.

Fox’s Empire was off 21% from its premiere at 1.9, and Star (pictured) fell 22% to 1.4.

ABC had The Goldbergs down 11% at 1.6 and Speechless at 1.3, down a tenth of a point, then Modern Family off 10% at 1.9, and American Housewife off 13% at 1.4. Drama Designated Survivor rated a 0.9, down 18% from last week’s premiere.

On CBS, Survivor slipped 6% to 1.6 and SEAL Team fell 20% to 1.2, then Criminal Minds dropped 15% to 1.1.

NBC was at 1.1/4. Blacklist did a 1.0 and Law & Order: SVU a 1.3, before Chicago P.D. scored a 1.2. All three shows dropped a tenth of a point from last week.

Telemundo did a 0.7/3, with El Señor de los Cielos leading with its 0.8. Univision scored a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1 with repeats.