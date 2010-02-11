Primetime Ratings: Fox Strong In All Demos with 'Idol'
Fox easily won the night across the major demographics and total viewing on the strength of an hour of American Idol which has remained very strong, dropping only around 5 percent versus the same night last season. Idol was up 22 percent versus last Wednesday (though last Wednesday was a "Road to Hollywood" special).
