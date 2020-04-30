Primetime Ratings: Fox Scores With Mighty ‘Masked Singer’

Fox easily won the ratings race Wednesday, with The Masked Singer pacing the network to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second was CBS at 1.0/5.

Fox had The Masked Singer across its prime. The first hour got a 2.0 and the second one a 1.2, down 6% from last week. Spoiler alert--Hunter Hayes was unmasked.

CBS had Survivor at its usual 1.5 and SEAL Team at a flat 0.8, then SWAT shot up 17% to 0.7.

ABC and Univision both rated a 0.6/3. ABC had reruns of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? across prime.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5 and Amor Eterno at 0.6, then Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.5. All three were flat.

NBC posted a 0.5/3 with Chicago repeats.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2. Cennet rated a 0.4, as did 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos. A La Reina del Sur special got a level 0.3. All three were level with last week.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. Riverdale did a flat 0.2 and a Bulletproof rerun followed.