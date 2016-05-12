Primetime Ratings: Fox’s ‘Empire’ Stays Strong

Fox cruised to the Wednesday ratings title among broadcasters, with Empire scoring a 3.6 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, same as last week. With Rosewood leading in at a flat 1.2, Fox had a 2.4 for the night, and an 8 share.

Next up was ABC at 1.5/5, CBS at 1.4/5, NBC at 1.2/4 and The CW at 0.7/3.

The Middle scored a 1.6 on ABC, down 6%, while The Goldbergs was down 5% at 1.8. Modern Family, the clan hopping a train to Portland for a wedding, was off 5% at 2.1, while Black-ish did a flat 1.6. Nashville then rated a flat 0.9.

CBS’ Survivor scored a flat 2.1, then a pair of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders episodes did 1.1s, down 8% from last week.

On NBC, Heartbeat rated a flat 0.7 and Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. both rated a 1.4, SVU up 27% and P.D. up 17%.

CW had Arrow at 0.8 and Supernatural at 0.7, both down a tenth.