Primetime Ratings: Fox’s ‘Empire’ Keeps on Rolling

Fox’s Empire continued its perpetual upward trajectory on Wednesday, rising another 6% among adults 18-49 to a 5.1 rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Empire also improved another 8% in total viewers to 12.9 million. The hip-hop drama has now risen in the demo five out of the last six weeks; among total viewers, Empire still has yet to see a week-over-week decline.

American Idol was down one tenth of a point from last week at 2.7. Fox was the night's top network, averaging a 3.9 rating and 12 share.

The two-hour series finale of CBS' The Mentalist drew a 1.3, down one tenth from last week. Stalker was down one tenth at 1.3. CBS finished fourth with a 1.3 / 4.

ABC was second with a 2.0 / 6. The Middle was up one tenth at 2.2 and The Goldbergs was even with the same number. Modern Family was down 9% at 3.0. Black-ish was up 5% at 2.2. Nashville was down 7% at 1.3.

NBC was third at 1.4 / 4. The Mysteries of Laura was up one tenth at 1.1. Law & Order: SVU was up 14% at 1.6. Chicago P.D. was up 21% at 1.7.

The CW averaged a 0.8 / 3. Arrow was even at 1.1. The 100 was up 20% at 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 1.0 and The 100 a 0.4.