Primetime Ratings: Fox’s ‘Empire’ Keeps Growing

Fox’s Empire shows no signs of slowing down, as the hip hop drama rose another tenth among adults 18-49 on Wednesday to a 4.7 rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Empire also rose another 4% among total viewers to 11.9 million and has yet to see week-over-week declines in that measure. Earlier, American Idol was down 15% from last week to a 2.7; Fox led Wednesday with an overall 3.7 rating/12 share.

ABC finished in second with a 2.1/7. The Middle was down 5% to a 2.1, while The Goldbergs returned from nearly a month off to a 2.3, even with its last original. Modern Family fell 3% to a 3.3, while Black-ish rose 16% from its last new episode to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., Nashville was up 8% to a 1.4.

In third was CBS with a 1.6/5. The Mentalist improved 25% to a 1.5, Criminal Minds remained even with last week’s series-low 2.0 rating while Stalker increased 8% to a 1.4.

For NBC, The Mysteries of Laura rose 10% to a 1.1, Law & Order: SVU was up 8% to a 1.4, while Chicago P.D. dipped 13% to tie its series low of 1.4. NBC finished with a 1.3/4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. Arrow fell 17% to a 1.0, while The 100 improved 20% to a 0.6.