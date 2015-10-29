Primetime Ratings: Fox Rides World Series to Win

Fox won the primetime ratings battle on the backs of the Royals and Mets. Its World Series telecast posted a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with an 11 share.

ABC was runner up at a 1.7/6, then CBS with a 1.6/5, NBC at 1.3/4 and The CW at 0.9/3.

Game One rated a 4.6 in adults 18-49.

The Kansas City Royals took Game 2 of the Fall Classic with a 7-1 pasting of the Mets, the game drawing a 9.3 overnight household rating in primetime.

On ABC, The Middle scored a 1.9 and The Goldbergs a 2.1, both scores level with last week. Modern Family was a repeat while a fresh Black-ish scored a 1.9, up 6%. Drama Nashville then posted a 1.1, flat with last week.

On CBS, Survivor had a 2.0, down 5%, Criminal Minds a flat 1.6 and Code Black a 1.1, down 8%.

Over on NBC, it was Mysteries of Laura at a flat 1.1, then two hours of Chicago P.D. averaging a 1.5, gaining 7% from last week.

CW had Arrow at 1.0, up 11%, then Supernatural at 0.9, gaining 50% from last week’s airing.