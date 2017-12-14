Primetime Ratings: Fox Rides Ebullient ‘Empire’ To Wednesday Win

Fox took Wednesday ratings honors, riding Empire to a 1.6 prime score in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. In second was ABC at 1.2/5.

Empire grew 27% to 1.9 and Star ticked up 8% to 1.3.

On ABC, The Goldbergs went up 7% to 1.6 and Speechless did a flat 1.1. Modern Family scored a level 1.7 and American Housewife grew 8% to 1.3, then Designated Survivor increased 14% to 0.8.

CBS did a 1.0/4. Survivor lost 6% for a 1.7, followed by repeats of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds.

NBC was at 0.8/3. After a repeat of The Wall, Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special scored a 0.8 from 9 to 11.



Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.4/1. Riverdale rated a 0.5 and Dynasty a 0.2, both shows flat with last week.