Primetime Ratings: Fox Prevails With Consistent ‘Empire’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, with Empire leading the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.1/5 that CBS put up.

Empire did a flat 1.6 and Star went up 8% to 1.3.

CBS had Survivor down 7% at 1.4 and the SEAL Team finale at a flat 0.9. Code Black grew 14% to 0.8.

ABC averaged a 0.9/4, with The Goldbergs at a flat 1.2 and Alex, Inc. up 14% for a 0.8, then Modern Family at a level 1.3. American Housewife did a flat 1.1, before Designated Survivor increased 20% to 0.6. All the ABC shows were season finales, and Designated Survivor won’t be back on the network.

NBC was at 0.8/3. The Blacklist finale scored a level 0.7 and Law & Order: SVU fell 9% to 1.0. Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan did a 0.6.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.4/2. The Riverdale finale rated a 0.4 and The Originals did a 0.3, both shows flat.