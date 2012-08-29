Primetime Ratings: Fox Overtakes NBC to Win Tuesday

Fox was able to win Tuesday with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef hit a season-high 2.8, up 17% from last week.

NBC took second with a 2.0/6. Its day two coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention was the only one to show gains from 2008, drawing a 1.3 at 10 p.m., up 8% from the same night four years ago. Earlier, America's Got Talent was down 4% to a 2.4.

CBS' coverage of the convention posted a 0.6 at 10 p.m., down 25% from 2008. The network finished in third with a 1.0/3.

ABC posted a 0.5 rating for its convention coverage, down 38% from four years ago. ABC took fourth with a 0.6/2.

The CW aired repeats for a 0.2/1.

(Note: Due to the live nature of the Republican National Convention coverage, ratings are only approximate.)