Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC, Univision Split the Win

Fox, NBC and Univision were on top in Wednesday ratings, each posting a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Runners-up were ABC and CBS at 0.4/3.

Ratings were pretty soft on Wednesday night.

Fox had a MasterChef repeat, then Ultimate Tag fell 17% to 0.5.

NBC had Chicago reruns.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.5, Amor down a tenth and the other two flat.

On ABC it was movie Big Hero 6 at 0.5 and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD at a flat 0.3.

CBS had game show Game On! down 17% to 0.5 and reruns of SEAL Team and SWAT.

Telemundo tallied a 0.3/2. Cennet got a flat 0.3, as did 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos. La Reina del Sur 2 lost a tenth for a 0.2.

The CW did a 0.1/1. The 100 got a level 0.2 and the premiere of Bulletproof a 0.1.