Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split the Win

Fox and NBC were top of the heap in Wednesday prime ratings, both scoring a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Fox’s MasterChef tallied 1.3 across two hours, up 8%.



On NBC, America’s Got Talent dropped 5% to a 2.0, then a double run of Marlon, including the finale, scored a 1.2 and 1.0. Last week’s Marlon episodes scored a 1.3 and 1.0. Midnight, Texas rated a flat 0.7 to close out prime for NBC.



NBC won a close race on the previous Wednesday.



Next was CBS at 0.9/4. Big Brother rated a 1.8 and Salvation a 0.5, before a Criminal Minds repeat. Both new episodes were flat with last week.



Telemundo did a 0.7/3 thanks to a robust El Señor de los Cielos at 0.9.



ABC did a 0.6/3, with repeated comedies leading into 20/20, down 14% at 0.6.



Univision was at 0.5/2.



The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats of Arrow and Supernatural.