Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split Win

Fox and NBC split the ratings crown Monday, Fox led by 9-1-1 and NBC by The Voice, and both doing a 1.0/4. That beat the 0.8/3 that ABC posted.

On Fox, The Resident got a 0.8 and 9-1-1 a 1.2, both up a tenth of a point.

On NBC, The Voice lost 8% for a 1.2 from 8 to 10 and The Enemy Within scored a flat 0.6.

ABC did a 0.8/3. American Idol fell 25% to 0.9 from 8 to 10 and The Fix was a level 0.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.7/3 as the season premiere of La Reina Del Sur popped a 0.9.

CBS scored a 0.6/3. The finale of The Neighborhood did a flat 1.0 and Man With a Plan slipped 13% to 0.7. Two episodes of The Code got a 0.6 and 0.5. Last week’s did a 0.6.

The CW was at 0.2/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow scored a 0.3 and Arrow a 0.2, both flat.