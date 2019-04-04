Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split Wednesday Win

Fox and NBC tied for the top spot in Wednesday ratings, both networks attaining a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Runner-up was CBS at 1.0/5.

Fox had Empire at 1.2 and Star at 1.0, both shows up a tenth of a point.

NBC had Chicago Med down 17% to 1.0, Chicago Fire off 8% to 1.1 and Chicago P.D. down 9% to 1.0.

CBS had Survivor at a flat 1.5 and Million Dollar Mile down 20% from premiere at 0.8, before SEAL Team scored a level 0.6.

ABC did a 0.8/4. The Goldbergs got a 1.1 and Schooled a 0.8, both down a tenth of a point. Modern Family rated a flat 1.1 and Single Parents went up 14% to 0.8. Whiskey Cavalier also grew, up 20% to 0.6.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. A Jane the Virgin rerun led into a new one down a tenth at 0.2.