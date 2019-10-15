Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Split Monday Crown

Fox and NBC split the Monday ratings title, Fox riding 9-1-1 and NBC with a hot The Voice. Both networks scored a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share.

9-1-1 got a 1.4 and Prodigal Son a 0.8 on Fox.

On NBC, The Voice slipped 7% to 1.4 across two hours and Bluff City Law dropped 29% for a 0.5.

ABC did a 1.0/5 and CBS a 0.7/3. On ABC, Dancing with the Stars skyrocketed 38% to 1.1 and The Good Doctor went up 11% to 1.0.

On CBS, The Neighborhood rated a 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola a 0.7. All Rise and Bull both got a 0.6. All four were flat.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both scored a 0.5, Exatlon flat and El Final up a tenth. The season premiere of El Senor De Los Cielos scored a noisy 0.7.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe got a 0.5 and La Usurpadora a 0.6, La Rosa flat and La Usurpadora up a tenth. El Dragon posted a flat 0.4.

The CW was good for a 0.2/1, with both All American and Black Lightning tallying that score. Both lost a tenth of a point from their season premieres.