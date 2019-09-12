Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Share Wednesday Win

Fox and NBC split the Wednesday prime title, both scoring a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

Fox had MasterChef at a level 0.8 and the finale of BH90210 up 17% at 0.7.

NBC had America’s Got Talent results at a flat 1.2 and the Songland finale also flat at 0.8, then Hollywood Game Night went up 25% to 0.5.

CBS did a 0.6/3 and ABC a 0.5/3.

CBS had Big Brother at a flat 1.1 and repeats of SEAL Team and SWAT.

On ABC, it was reruns of comedies and Celebrity Family Feud.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4 and Preso No. 1 at 0.3. All three were level with last week.

On Univision, two hours of La Rosa de Guadalupe got a flat 0.4 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad lost a tenth for a 0.3.

The CW did a 0.1/1. The Bulletproof finale rated a 0.1 and Hypnotize Me a 0.2. Bulletproof was down a tenth and Hypnotize was up a tenth.