Primetime Ratings: Fox Nabs Tuesday with Cooking Competition Duo

Fox nabbed a win Tuesday night in the ratings, with an

overall 2.5 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Both Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef remained steady at 2.6 and

2.4, respectively.

NBC followed closely behind with an overall 2.4/7. It's Worth What? fell 14% to a 1.2. America's Got Talent dropped a tenth to

a 2.9, but reigned as the highest-rated show of the night.

ABC came third with an overall 1.6/5. Wipeout grew 5% to a 2.0, while Combat

Hospital increased a tenth to a 2.0. The premiere of Take the Money and Run earned a 1.9.

CBS earned an overall 1.3/4. 48 Hours Mystery remained flat at 1.0.

The CW finished with an overall 0.2/1.