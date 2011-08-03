Primetime Ratings: Fox Nabs Tuesday with Cooking Competition Duo
Fox nabbed a win Tuesday night in the ratings, with an
overall 2.5 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. Both Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef remained steady at 2.6 and
2.4, respectively.
NBC followed closely behind with an overall 2.4/7. It's Worth What? fell 14% to a 1.2. America's Got Talent dropped a tenth to
a 2.9, but reigned as the highest-rated show of the night.
ABC came third with an overall 1.6/5. Wipeout grew 5% to a 2.0, while Combat
Hospital increased a tenth to a 2.0. The premiere of Take the Money and Run earned a 1.9.
CBS earned an overall 1.3/4. 48 Hours Mystery remained flat at 1.0.
The CW finished with an overall 0.2/1.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.